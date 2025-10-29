David Taylor to Vice Chair cross party group to combat antisocial behaviour

Local MP David Taylor has been elected Vice Chair of the inaugural meeting of the newly-formed cross-party All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Social Behaviour (APPG on ASB).

The APPG brings together MPs from across party lines and is supported by Resolve UK, the sector-leading body specialising in anti-social behaviour and community safety issues. Resolve UK acts as the official secretariat for the group.

In his role as Vice Chair, David Taylor will ensure that the concerns of Hemel Hempstead residents are front and centre of national policy discussions on anti-social behaviour, street crime and community safety.

Key commitments from David Taylor MP include:

Utilising the APPG platform, working with Resolve UK, to drive tougher enforcement, quicker intervention and stronger partnerships between police, councils, housing providers and residents.

Bringing specific Hemel Hempstead problem-areas and real-life constituent case-work into Westminster so that national legislation and local delivery are aligned.

Working collaboratively across political parties, local agencies and communities in Hemel to deliver tangible results, safer streets, fewer victims and more visible policing.

Mr Taylor said: “This is about action, not words. Too many people in Hemel Hempstead are seeing anti-social behaviour, intimidation, drug dealing and vandalism in their streets. My election as Vice Chair of the APPG gives us the platform to turn local frustration into national action and local results.”

He added: “Working with Resolve UK and a cross-party team means we’ll hold everyone from local providers to government to account. Hemel’s residents deserve to feel safe where they live, work and shop and I’m determined they will see the change.”

This appointment underlines David Taylor’s ongoing commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour and crime in Hemel Hempstead and making sure the constituency’s voice is heard at the highest levels.