David Taylor MP urges Prime Minister to back ambitious healthcare plans for Hemel Hempstead
Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Taylor said:
“The proposed Hemel Health Campus, a partnership between the NHS and local council offers a vital opportunity to deliver Labour’s promise of neighbourhood-based care: bringing services closer to where people live, in facilities designed around their needs. It also has the potential to support the regeneration of our town centre. Does the Prime Minister agree that all stakeholders must be as ambitious as possible, and work together to deliver a Community Hospital that not only builds on the services currently available, but also reflects the growing and evolving healthcare needs of Hemel Hempstead?”
In response, the Prime Minister commended Mr Taylor’s dedicated work on securing the future of healthcare in Hemel Hempstead. He encouraged residents to take part in the ongoing consultation process and highlighted that NHS waiting lists have already fallen by a fifth under the new Labour government, thanks to reforms aimed at reducing delays and improving care access.
Services David Taylor MP is campaigning for at the Health Campus:
David Taylor is working with NHS partners to ensure the Health Campus delivers a wide range of modern, accessible services tailored to the needs of residents. He is pushing for the inclusion of:
- Diagnostic services, including scans, X-rays and blood tests
- 24/7 triage, reducing the need for residents to travel to Watford
- Minor procedures such as cataracts, hernia, bunions, and skin treatments
- Mental health and wellbeing services for adults and young people
- Care for vulnerable patients, including those with dementia or Parkinson’s
- Step-down and rehabilitation wards, supporting recovery and return to the community
- Patient transport services to help those with mobility or access needs
Mr Taylor has been working closely with local health leaders, Dacorum Borough Council, the West Hertfordshire NHS Trust, and the Integrated Care Board to push for a truly ambitious plan that delivers high-quality services in the heart of the town.
“This project is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform healthcare in our town,” said Mr Taylor after PMQs. “We must not settle for the minimum; residents deserve a campus that acts as a proper Community Hospital that reflects the needs of our growing and changing population. I am holding to account the key decision makers to ensure this project is as ambitious as possible.”