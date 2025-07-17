David Taylor MP joins officers for community engagement following Three Cherry Trees Operation

David with officers following Three Cherry Trees operation

David Taylor, Member of Parliament for Hemel Hempstead, joined Hertfordshire Police officers and council representatives on Thursday 17 July in the Three Cherry Trees area, following a successful police operation that led to 14 arrests and the recovery of stolen vehicles.

In the wake of Operation Three Cherry Trees, a police community engagement stall was set up outside the One Stop Shop, offering residents the opportunity to speak directly with officers, raise concerns, and receive updates on efforts to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour.

David Taylor MP said: “I welcomed the strong action taken by Herts Police in the Three Cherry Trees area. It was important for me to join officers on the ground, listen to residents, and show support for ongoing efforts to keep the community safe. This kind of visible, open engagement strengthens trust and gives people confidence that concerns are being acted on. I would like to reiterate thanks to our officers.”

David Taylor MP has taken a number of actions to assist in securing targeted police action in the Three Cherry Trees area. He had been in close contact with local residents, police leadership, the Minister for Policing, Police Federation reps, council officials and hosted local public events, raising concerns about ongoing antisocial behaviour and crime.

David’s office manager was on the ground earlier helping to set up the gazebo alongside officers, and David and his team engaged with residents throughout the day.

Residents were encouraged to stop by the gazebo to speak with officers and council representatives, share feedback, and raise local issues.