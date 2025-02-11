David Taylor MP invites residents to public antisocial behaviour event with police

The Member of Parliament for Hemel Hempstead is inviting members of the public to join him and local police at his event for victims of antisocial behaviour. The event is taking place on the 13 March at 18:30 in Grovehill.

The event is still accepting places, with Grovehill post codes being given priority but all Hemel people welcome to apply for a spot. You can book your place by emailing [email protected] or call 01442 816 885.

He will be joined by neighbourhood police teams, the Chief Inspector's office, and the Police Federation. Future events in other parts of the constituency are planned for later in the year.

David Taylor MP said:

“I am bringing together representatives from the police and residents to give Hemel people the chance to raise their concerns and ask questions about crime and antisocial behaviour in our area.

Drug dealing, speeding, loud music, and drunkenness are becoming too common in our outstanding town. I want to fix this problem. And, local people must be listened to when doing this.”

Mr Taylor is putting together this non-political event is his role as constituency MP after countless constituents have come to him asking for help. He is currently helping over 50 local people with their individual cases and has already hosted a debate in Parliament on the issue, met with the Minister, and been out with local polcie to do site visits.

Mr Taylor added:

“Hemel people don’t want talk, they want action. I have already applied for Hemel to be a trial spot for the tough new Respect Orders. Now, I want residents to have their say on what happens next.

This event will be a chance for local people to ask me questions as their MP and ask questions of the police. Together, we can fix this problem that has been neglected for too long. If you have been impacted by =antisocial behaviour, I want to hear from you" .

The location of the event and tickets will be provided by Mr Taylor upon request.