David Taylor MP hosts Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, in Hemel for major solar homes announcement
Highlights from the visit:
- 🌞 Solar for Every New Home: Under the updated Future Homes Standard, nearly all new homes in England must be fitted with solar panels by 2027, with rare exemptions only in exceptional cases.
- 💷 Local Savings: The rollout is expected to shave up to £500 a year off household energy bills, a real boost for families in Hemel.
- 👷♀️ Green Economic Growth: The policy not only delivers cost relief for households but also supports local jobs in the renewable sector.
“I’m proud to host Ed Miliband here in Hemel to launch a policy that will change lives,” said David Taylor MP. “This is practical climate action, real savings for working families and a greener future built right here in our community.”
The visit included a tour of a local development, where Taylor and Miliband met with housebuilders and solar installation experts to discuss how the mandate will be implemented across Hemel’s new housing projects.
“Hemel is showing how we can lead on climate and cost of living at the same time,” added Taylor.“This move will help families keep more money in their pockets while securing clean energy for future generations.”
This announcement forms part of Labour’s Warm Homes Plan, which includes a £13.2 billion investment in energy efficiency measures—such as insulation, solar panels, and heat pumps—to drive down household energy costs and carbon emissions.