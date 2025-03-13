David Taylor MP demands police officer murderer put back behind bars

The MP for Hemel Hempstead, David Taylor, has demanded the urgent reconsideration of a decision by the Parole Board to release James Hurley.

James Hurley was jailed for life for the murder of off-duty constable Frank Mason, during a robbery in Hemel Hempstead, in 1988. Hurley escaped from custody six years later by threatening a prison officer with a knife as he was being moved between jails.

MP David Taylor said “For Frank Mason’s family, for fellow officers, and for my community in Hemel Hempstead, we need to see justice served. Hurley took a life, he was given life, he has not seen justice served yet. He must be back behind bars”

The decision to release Hurley was not made by the Labour Government but was made by the Parole Board. It comes the same week that Labour have brought forward a new law, the Crime and Policing Bill, that is tougher on criminals.

Mr Taylor added “I am deeply disturbed and disgusted that this evil murderer and fugitive has been cleared for release. The Justice Secretary is known for her tough stance on crime, and I have therefore written to her asking to urgently look into this matter to ensure the killer is once again back behind bars”.

Mr Taylor was contacted by friends within the police force, who had expressed their concern at the decision.

Chair of Hertfordshire Police Federation Luke Mitchell said: “We are outraged, disgusted and in disbelief to hear that Hurley has been cleared for release from prison. It is absolutely unpalatable, and I know this news will send shockwaves through all officers, not just Hertfordshire, but those up-and-down the country - both serving and retired. What Hurley did is unforgivable.”

Mr Taylor, who is meeting with the Chief Inspector’s Office, the Police Federation, and neighbourhood teams today, added “Our police are the heroes in our community. This is demonstrated the fact that PC Mason, even when off duty, was willing to put his life on the line in the name of justice and order. I will not stand by while his killer walks free”.

Mr Taylor has confirmed he has written to the Justice Secretary, spoken to Government representatives, and is raising it through the highest channels available to him.