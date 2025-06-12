David Taylor MP calls for fairer SEND funding in Hertfordshire
Mr Taylor said:
“One constituent recently told me about her daughter, Grace, who suffers from ARFID, autism, and dyslexia. After months in hospital and specialist care, her mother is now battling the local SEND system just to find her a suitable school place. Like so many families, she feels let down and exhausted by a system that isn't built to support children with complex needs.”
He praised the work of local schools including Nash Mills, Woodfield School, and Longdean School, saying:
“These schools have dedicated staff, fantastic pupils, and a strong commitment to inclusion. But they need to be empowered through funding and specialist support to go even further in meeting the needs of all children.”
Mr Taylor welcomed the Labour Government’s pledge to invest an additional £1 billion in high-needs funding, calling it “a vital first step in rebuilding trust with families who’ve felt ignored for too long.” However, he warned that without reform to the national funding formula, historically underfunded areas like Hertfordshire could continue to fall behind.
“Behind every budget figure is a child like Grace. And she cannot afford to wait.”