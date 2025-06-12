David Taylor MP calls for fairer SEND funding in Hertfordshire

By Jonah Munn
Contributor
Published 12th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 16:36 BST

David Taylor, Labour MP for Hemel Hempstead, has raised urgent concerns in Parliament over the crisis facing Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) provision in Hertfordshire. In a speech delivered in the House of Commons, Mr Taylor highlighted that Hertfordshire ranks 148th out of 150 local authorities for per-pupil High Needs funding. Just 7.5% of the county’s education budget is allocated to SEND, compared to a national average of 11.5%. The county is also facing a projected £30 million deficit in its SEND budget by end of this year.

Mr Taylor said:

“One constituent recently told me about her daughter, Grace, who suffers from ARFID, autism, and dyslexia. After months in hospital and specialist care, her mother is now battling the local SEND system just to find her a suitable school place. Like so many families, she feels let down and exhausted by a system that isn't built to support children with complex needs.”

He praised the work of local schools including Nash Mills, Woodfield School, and Longdean School, saying:

David Taylor speaking with Hemel Childrenplaceholder image
David Taylor speaking with Hemel Children

“These schools have dedicated staff, fantastic pupils, and a strong commitment to inclusion. But they need to be empowered through funding and specialist support to go even further in meeting the needs of all children.”

Mr Taylor welcomed the Labour Government’s pledge to invest an additional £1 billion in high-needs funding, calling it “a vital first step in rebuilding trust with families who’ve felt ignored for too long.” However, he warned that without reform to the national funding formula, historically underfunded areas like Hertfordshire could continue to fall behind.

“Behind every budget figure is a child like Grace. And she cannot afford to wait.”

