David Taylor MP backs Government's new Defence Review

The Labour Government has today launched the most significant Strategic Defence Review (SDR) in a generation, marking a new era for Britain’s national security and defence capabilities. As global threats grow more complex and dangerous, Labour is delivering the leadership and investment required to protect the country and its people. Speaking on the launch of the SDR, David Taylor, MP for Hemel Hempstead, said:

“The world is entering a new era of threat – and Britain must be ready. This Government will not repeat the mistakes of the past. The days of hollowing out our Armed Forces are over. With this Strategic Defence Review, Labour is rebuilding strength at home and security abroad.”

As part of the new review, the Government is setting out an ambitious programme that includes:

The largest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War – rising to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with an additional £5 billion in investment this year.

A long-term goal to reach 3% of GDP on defence in the next Parliament.

At least six new munitions factories and 7,000 long-range weapons to be built in the UK, creating 1,800 highly skilled jobs.

Expansion of the UK’s attack submarine programme, building up to 12 new submarines under the AUKUS agreement, sustaining 9,000 jobs across the country.

A record £1.5 billion investment in improving substandard Armed Forces housing.

The establishment of a new independent Armed Forces Commissioner to improve service life.

The largest pay rise for service personnel in 20 years.

“This is not just about defence,” Taylor added. “It’s about national renewal. It’s about good jobs, skilled apprenticeships, and thriving towns like ours. Defence spending is a defence dividend – and it will bring direct benefits to communities up and down the country.”

The Strategic Defence Review also sets out a shift in the UK’s military posture, moving towards warfighting readiness, reinforcing Britain’s role in a stronger NATO, and ensuring the country is prepared for modern threats including cyber warfare and state aggression.

“Labour is doing what the Conservatives failed to do for over a decade – taking defence seriously,” said Taylor. “We are rebuilding our Armed Forces and putting the safety of the British people first.”

This Review is central to Labour’s Plan for Change and its mission to deliver a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Britain.