Dacorum’s Mayor launches fundraising campaign during Small Charity Week

This Small Charity Week (24–28 June 2025), Dacorum’s newly appointed Mayor, Councillor Catherine McArevey , is using her term to support the unsung heroes of our community — the small charities that quietly transform lives every day.

To mark the week, Cathy has launched the Dacorum Mayor’s Future Fund, a GoFundMe campaign aiming to raise vital funds for small local charities across the borough. From volunteer-run food banks and befriending services to community transport and grassroots wellbeing projects, these organisations are at the frontline of community care — often operating on shoestring budgets.

“I wanted to use my year as Mayor to spotlight the fantastic work being done across Dacorum by people who give their time, passion and energy to help others,” Cathy explains. “These charities are small in size but huge in impact.”

Small Charity Week, supported nationally by the NCVO, is a chance to celebrate and champion small charities. You can learn more about the national campaign at www.smallcharityweek.org.uk

The Mayors fundraising campaign

The Mayor’s fund will be distributed to registered charities in Dacorum who deliver direct support to local residents. All money raised will go straight into the borough, helping ensure these groups can continue to serve those most in need.

The fund will be managed by Community Action Dacorum who have been supporting the voluntary sector across Dacorum for more than 70 years.

To support the Dacorum Mayor’s Future Fund, visit:

Every pound raised is a vote of confidence in the power of local people helping each other.

Let’s keep small charities strong — for today, and for the future.