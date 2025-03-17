Dacorum VCFSE Conference: A resounding success

The recent Dacorum Voluntary, Community, Faith and Social Enterprise (VCFSE) Sector Conference provided a valuable opportunity for local organisations to connect, learn, and discuss key issues impacting the sector.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees engaged in a diverse range of workshops and presentations, covering critical areas such as protecting against fraud and cybercrime, embracing environmental sustainability, and exploring new avenues for income generation.

Experts shared insights on the increasing cyber threats facing charities and emphasized the importance of simple preventative measures and staff awareness. The conference also highlighted the growing urgency for charities to consider their environmental impact, with practical advice on greening websites and choosing green hosting. Furthermore, discussions around income diversification offered charities guidance on building resilience through various funding sources, including grants, donations, and self-generated income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A significant focus of the conference was on the role of the voluntary sector in addressing broader societal challenges. Presentations explored the vital contribution of community organisations in health creation and tackling health inequalities as well as the opportunities for partnership working with local authorities. Workshops also provided practical guidance on volunteer management, emphasizing the importance of effective recruitment, training, and recognition to support and retain valuable volunteers.

Attendees engaged in a diverse range of workshops and presentations

For those seeking funding, the National Lottery Community Fund presented their current priorities and application processes. The conference also looked to the future, with a session dedicated to understanding the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in fundraising, while also considering the ethical implications.

Overall, the VCFSE Conference served as a dynamic platform for the Dacorum sector to gain knowledge, share best practices, and strengthen collaborative efforts to benefit the local community.

Follow the link to see more details and presentations from the day: www.communityactiondacorum.org/non-profit/vcfse-conference/