Dacorum pubs sweep up in annual awards

Local pub campaigning group, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), has commended a number of Dacorum pubs in its annual awards.

The Mid-Chilterns branch of CAMRA have announced its yearly commendations, including their ‘Overall Champion Pub of the Year’ which has been awarded to the Three Blackbirds in Boxmoor. New kids on the block The Hop Tap, based in Hemel Hempstead’s Market Square, took the ‘Best Newcomer’ award, whilst ‘Community Pub of the Year’ was declared to be The Anchor in Bourne End.

Thought to be Europe’s largest consumer organisation, the Campaign for Real Ale aims to protect and promote local pubs, especially those with quality real ale. Devolved into localised branches, the Mid-Chilterns branch of the campaign covers areas such as Dacorum, Chesham and Amersham, and is presided over by a committee of local volunteers. Each year, the committee uses votes from nearby members to guide their awards, with presentation parties organised shortly thereafter.

In Berkhamsted, The Rising Sun pub on George Street was named as ‘Cider Pub of the Year’ for its extensive array of apple-based tipples. Further afield, The Queen’s Head in Chesham was picked as ‘Best Improved Pub’ while The George Ale House in Great Missenden and the Rose & Crown in Ivinghoe shared in the spoils of ‘Joint Runner-Up Pub of the Year’.

Commenting on the awards, Jared Ward, Chairman of Mid-Chilterns CAMRA, said: “It is great to see so many Hemel Hempstead establishments recognised at this year’s awards. It has been amazing to observe the hard work of local people who have reinvigorated much-loved Dacorum locals, namingly The Hop Tap and The Anchor.

The reopening of The Anchor has been celebrated by residents of Bourne End and the wider community. With a truly quality offering, including a regular programme of events, Julie and her team have put The Anchor back on the map. Likewise The Hop Tap has breathed new life into the former Monks Inn location, central to Hemel Hempstead town. Tony and Tracey Hosier are inspiring, both as beer champions and local business people. The Hop Tap is the couple’s second beer venture in Hemel, along with their award-winning Hops & Apples bottleshop in Highfield. Tony, Tracey and their team have brought a source of joy and solace back to the heart of Hemel.”

Focusing on the overall winner, Jared Ward, Chairman of Mid-Chilterns CAMRA, explained:

“Lee and the team at the Three Blackbirds have done a stellar job in meeting the growing tastes for quality ale. The Three Blackbirds team have undertaken a real drive for beer range and quality this year. The well-kept local ale is the cherry on the cake of a fantastic premise, which boasts regular events, lovely pub cuisine and celebrated hospitality to boot. Congrats once more to Lee and his team.”

The Anchor in Bourne End was named 'Community Pub of the Year', having just reopened in May of 2024.

Lee, manager at the Three Blackbirds, remarked “We are over joyed to be awarded the Overall Pub of the year 2025, hard work and dedication does pay off - we would like to thank all those who made the possible.”

Capping off the annual celebrations was a unique personal award, presented to Tony and Torri Pullman of the Post Office Arms in Boxmoor. The award, for long service and dedication, recognises Tony and Torri’s twenty-eight years behind the pumps of the Puller Road pub, described as a ‘truly phenomenal tenure of quality beer and hospitality’ by the Mid-Chilterns CAMRA committee.

Each of the local award-winners will receive a frame certificate, presented to their respective pub staff at presentation events held throughout the year.

Tony Hosier, manager at The Hop Tap, comments: “Absolutely blown away to receive this award. Top Beer served by my Top Team.”

The Hop Tap in Hemel Hempstead's Market Square took 'Best Newcomer'. The Hop Tap opened in November 2024.

Julie and Don, managers at The Anchor said: “What an absolute honour to be recognised in this way. We are so proud of how hard our team work to make The Anchor such a special pub and our thanks go out to each and every one of them and to all of our wonderful customers for their support in our first year.”

To the award-winning pubs of Dacorum, cheers!

For more information on CAMRA and how you can campaign to protect local pubs, please visit camra.org.uk.