Dacorum Community Trust honoured with the Kings Award for Voluntary Service

On Tuesday 1st April 2025 at The Forum in Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Dacorum Community Trust (DCT) was formally awarded with the Kings Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss CBE CStJ.

The King’s Award is the highest award given to volunteer groups in the United Kingdom, equivalent to an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for volunteer groups. It was previously known as the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service before being renamed in 2023. The award recognises exceptional work done by volunteer groups in their communities.

Dacorum Community Trust is a small, independent charity, deeply committed to serving the people of Dacorum. The Trust provides vital household support for local people in financial crisis, also providing a signposting and referral service to ensure residents get all the help that they need.

Dena Tyler MBE, Trust Manager said:

“We are so very proud of this award. It is validation of the trust and reputation that we have built within the community of Dacorum, and the highest possible public recognition of everything our small charity has achieved throughout its years of service. The award would not have been possible without our wonderful, passionate team and our incredible group of volunteers. The board of trustees would like to thank the entire team for their continuous hard work and dedication. We are a small charity that can achieve big things.”

Over the past five years, Dacorum Community Trust has seen a steady increase in demand for crisis support from the people of Dacorum, with a 110% increase* in people registering for practical crisis support.

(*726 clients during the lockdowns of 2020/21, to an anticipated 1,530 clients this year)

For more information about Dacorum Community Trust and its work, please visit https://www.dctrust.org.uk