Dacorum Community Trust awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS)

Dacorum Community Trust is proud to announce that it has been honoured with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).

The King's Award is the highest award given to volunteer groups in the United Kingdom, equivalent to an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for volunteer groups. It was previously known as the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service before being renamed in 2023.

The award recognises exceptional work done by volunteer groups in their communities.

Dacorum Community Trust is a small, independent charity, deeply committed to serving the people of Dacorum. The Trust provides vital household support such as energy and supermarket vouchers, and essential household items for local people in financial crisis.

Our dedicated team also provides a signposting and referral service to partner agencies within our wider community, to ensure our clients get all the help that they need.

Dena Tyler MBE, Trust Manager said: “We are very proud of this award. It is validation of the trust and reputation that we have built within the community of Dacorum, and the highest possible public recognition of everything our small charity has achieved throughout its years of service.

"The award would not have been possible without our wonderful, passionate team and our incredible group of volunteers.

"The board of trustees would like to thank the entire team for their continuous hard work and dedication. We are a small charity that is able to achieve big things.”