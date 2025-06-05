Dacorum Citizens Advice celebrates its volunteers and is on the lookout for new recruits

As part of Volunteers’ Week from June 2 to 8, local social justice charity Dacorum Citizens Advice is taking the time to highlight the incredible work its volunteers do and thank them for their exceptional contribution to the local community.

In the last year, Dacorum Citizens Advice has helped 8000 people with 22,000 problems, including debt advice, housing, benefits and energy issues. It can only do this work thanks to its 50-strong team of trained volunteers, working alongside staff.

Dacorum Citizens Advicevolunteers come from all walks of life and choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons. They include students; people getting back into work after career breaks; people with part-time jobs; carers; and people who’ve retired.

Volunteers are often looking to gain valuable experience or to use their existing skills in new ways. Many want to have an impact in their community and find a sense of purpose in helping others.

Yuliia Demianova joined Dacorum Citizens Advice to help with admin work in February 2024. She said; “After 15 months of volunteering as a receptionist and training, I’ve now moved into a paid role as a generalist adviser with the Asylum & Refugee Advice Service. At first I thought my people skills weren’t strong enough but I can see how much I’ve grown. The experience has completely transformed me. I now feel more confident and find real satisfaction in the work I do.”

Now Dacorum Citizens Advice is looking for new volunteers to join and help make a difference, as the rising cost of living continues to push up demand for its services.

As well as volunteers who offer advice to people in person, online or over the phone, there are opportunities for people to use their expertise in a variety of areas on a flexible basis. These include supporting the charity with financial or marketing needs or providing administrative or IT support.

Angela Fox, Chief Executive Officer at Dacorum Citizens Advice said: “We’re forever grateful to our wonderful team of volunteers who willingly give up their time and skills to ensure people in the borough can get the support they need.

“Now more than ever, this support makes a huge difference to the growing number of people needing help with their energy bills, budgeting and debts.

In 2023 the charity launched its Friends of Dacorum Citizens Advice scheme to invite members of the community to become valued supporters by volunteering or donations.

To find out more visit: dacorumcab.org.uk/get-involved.