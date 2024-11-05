Councillors provide grants totalling £10,779 for local good causes

Funds contributed from Councillor Locality Budgets have helped to support local organisations with a wide range of community needs and requirements.

Each of the grants provide much needed funds for a range of initiatives and activities and are in line with the Hertfordshire County Council vision to help make a cleaner, greener and healthier Hertfordshire.

Locality Budgets continue to make a positive difference to Hertfordshire communities, with thousands of projects funded since the launch of the initiative in 2009. The following grants have a combined value of £10,779.Broxbourne

Councillor Dee Hart (Waltham Cross) has given £1,100 to the Hearts for Herts charity and the Herts Sports Partnership, to help with the provision of providing another two defibrillators plus bleed control kits for the residents of Waltham Cross. This equipment will be for public access on the Holdbrook Estate, Waltham Cross and will bring the total number of defibrillators for public access in Waltham Cross to ten.Over the last few years as the County Councillor for the Waltham Cross Division, I have helped to purchased five defibrillators for my division including one in Cedars Park. The defibrillators will be registered with the East of England Ambulance Service and will help to reassure residents help is not too far away if needed in an emergency. I am pleased to be able to fund health & wellbeing projects from my Hertfordshire County Council Locality Budget Grant Scheme

Councillor Paula Hiscocks (Rickmansworth) has given £250 to Chorleywood Music to help support The Rickmansworth Young Musician of the Year Award.

- Councillor Dee HartDacorum

Councillor Collette Wyatt Lowe (Hemel Hempstead North East) has given £1,100 to Hertfordshire County Council to help support the maintenance of the highways network and to keep the highway in a safe condition for all road users and pedestrians. Installation of advance warning signs in Washington Avenue will be made to enhance the protection of pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.I am happy to support road safety measures in Washington Avenue. The warning signs due to be installed close to Ninian Road are part of a much bigger scheme that will be rolled out over the next few years.

- Councillor Collette Wyatt LoweCouncillor Ron Tindall (Hemel Hempstead, St. Pauls) has given £400 to Dacorum Education Support Centre to help provide food for disadvantaged children and their families. The food will help support children and their families who have either been excluded or are at risk of exclusion, from mainstream education. The centre works with some of the most vulnerable and deprived children in the county. As part of the family support package the centre provides to learners and their families, giving the children a home-cooked meal every day and those families that need it receive meals and food support throughout the year - including school holidays.I am very pleased to be able to support the vital work of the Dacorum Educational Support Centre in helping disadvantaged young people as they prepare for life in this difficult world

- Councillor Ron TindallHerts East

Cllr Laurence Brass attending the Scout Hut of the 64th Bushey and Oxhey Scout Group with members of the local troop. Cllr Brass contributed a donation to assist towards refurbishment.

Councillor Ken Crofton (Hertford Rural) has given £500 to Aston Village Hall Management Committee to help support the installation of Wi-Fi in Aston Village Hall. This will improve the social well-being of hall users by enabling initiatives that bring villagers together in a community setting. The first initiative will be a Digital Learners group for those who aren't technologically savvy. With an ageing population there is a demand for this initiative and meeting in the village hall means people are able to engage with others face to face in a social setting as well as having their digital learning supported. Improved knowledge of how to use smartphones, tablets, laptops and apps, will allow people to keep in touch with friends and loved ones, helping to combat isolation and loneliness. It will also make them feel more confident about spotting digital scams. I am pleased to support this excellent initiative at the Village Hall to engage the community of all ages with digital training and learning in the use of IT equipment.

- Councillor Ken CroftonCouncillor Calvin Horner (Bishops Stortford East) has given £700 to Grove Cottage (Bishop's Stortford Mencap) to help support weekly social clubs for 52 adults with learning disabilities and special additional needs. Funding will support the running costs of the Grove Cottage @ Southmill Arts, weekly social club, which is hosted every Wednesday. A £700 grant will support the salaries of the highly trained staff working directly with its members to create an accessible, stimulating environment from which to teach new skills, encourage socialisation and ensure the safety of the members.Grove Cottage provides such a valuable service for disabled people and their families in Bishop's Stortford. I know from growing up with a brother with Down's Syndrome the importance of social clubs like this. It really does build confidence, develop life skills and help overcome social isolation.

- Councillor Calvin HornerCouncillor Eric Buckmaster (Sawbridgeworth) has given £509 to Sawbridgeworth Sports Association to provide three new signs for the Football Club on London Road/Cambridge Road and Crofters in Sawbridgeworth. Which will make it easier for visiting teams to locate the ground and highlight a historic local sporting amenity, which goes back to a Trust established in 1922. There are currently no signs to the sports ground.We have a vibrant and active sports association in Sawbridgeworth, and many clubs hold inter regional matches. It is important to sign-post people to the specific sports clubs so that they may be more easily found by visitors and also to advertise the presence of the clubs to local residents.

- Councillor Eric BuckmasterCouncillor Graham McAndrew (Bishops Stortford Rural) has given £600 to Bishops Stortford VIP Club to help support visually impaired persons (VIPs) monthly meetings. The clubs elderly Members have a range of visual impairments and often also mobility problems. The club enables them to meet up socially once a month with others in similar situations helping them grow in confidence and providing much needed social contact. Refreshments, suitable transport and stimulating activities are arranged and the club has a friendly environment.I’m delighted to support such a meaningful initiative that brings so much joy and connection to members of our community. Social contact is vital for well-being, and I’m glad to contribute in a small way to the wonderful work the Visually Impaired Person (VIP) club does. This will support upcoming gatherings and ensure that the organisation can continue making a positive difference in the lives of its members.

- Councillor Graham McAndrewHertsmere

Councillor Laurence Brass (Bushey North) has given £300 to 64th Bushey and Oxhey Scout Group to help support their continued growth. With 159 young people, newew sections have recently been opened for Squirrels (ages 4 to 6 years). The funds will go towards ongoing maintenance and refurbishment of the Scout Hut to provide a safe, secure and welcoming environment as well as equipment to ensure that the scout leaders can provide a quality Scouting experience for all.This Scout Troop have attracted record numbers of applicants, and their premises thus need updating and I am delighted to assist in that process.

- Councillor Laurence BrassCouncillor Caroline Clapper (Watling) has given £200 to Radlett Youth Club to help the club set up a launch meeting by funding food and other resources.I am proud to support the launch of this youth club in Radlett, which will provide a safe, vibrant space for our young people to grow, connect, and thrive. By investing in our youth, we are investing in the future of our community. I am delighted to provide funding for this initiative and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our local area for years to come.

- Councillor Caroline ClapperCouncillor Caroline Clapper (Watling) has given £300 to Elstree and Borehamwood Community Network to help pay for 2 days venue hire including liability insurance, security refreshments and drinks, publicity/leaflet/decoration, contingency PA and music equipment and volunteer meals. The project will help the council celebrate the Borough’s heritage and identities, and the Council’s vision document (delivering a better future) as well as support an inclusive community. The event includes a showcasing of cultural practices, fashion, arts and crafts. With all the activities including group participation and celebration. This includes but is not limited to a cultural fashion show that show cases traditional clothing from around the world and African drum sessions for all those who come to the event to participate in.I’m thrilled to support the Borehamwood Diversity Festival, which celebrates the rich cultures and traditions that make our community so vibrant. This festival is a fantastic opportunity for us to come together, learn from one another, and embrace the values of inclusion and respect. By funding this event, we’re investing in a stronger, more united Borehamwood, where diversity is not just acknowledged, but truly celebrated. I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our town.

- Councillor Caroline ClapperNorth Herts

Councillor Steve Jarvis (Royston West and Rural) has given £1,770 to Home-Start Royston and South Cambridgeshire to contribute towards the cost of providing critical Home-Visiting Support to 2 vulnerable local families facing crisis situations. Supported families struggle with diverse and often complex issues, which include depression, anxiety, social isolation, post-natal depression, low self-esteem, domestic abuse, drug abuse amongst many other challenges. In 2023-24, Home Start supported 46 families in Royston and surrounding villages with our Home-Visiting Service and/or Royston Family Support Group (including 119 children). This is an increase of 31% over the 2022-23 figure.Homestart does a tremendous job helping local families. I am very pleased to be able to support the very valuable work they are doing in and around Royston.

- Councillor Steve JarvisSt. Albans

Councillor Chris White (St. Albans Central) has given £250 to Civic Rose Garden Regeneration CIC to help support the planting of Herbaceous perennial plants and fertiliser to plant out in three areas of the St Albans Civic Rose Garden. The whole community of the City and District of St Albans will benefit from this project, including residents of all ages, visitors to the city who come to work, study, shop and visit the Abbey, the museum and other historic sites. It will create a city centre public garden to be proud of. The design and planting schemes are driven by the need to accommodate climate change and encourage biodiversity and pollinating insects to thrive.I am delighted to be able to support local volunteers and organisations in bringing to life an important corner of our city centre.

- Councillor Chris WhiteCouncillor John Hale (Colney Heath and Marshalswick) has given £500 to Colney Heath School for the purchase of KS 1 Reading books. Children take these books home to read with their parents. This will enable the school to provide a broader variety of topics and interest. The children in KS1 will benefit from this grant as each day the children will be able to take home reading books to develop their independent reading. By increasing the range of titles on offer this will enable children to develop their skills and also to develop their reading for pleasure as they discover an increased variety of topics.Getting children reading when they are young is so important for them in later life. This grant will help provide books to encourage reading

- Councillor John HaleCouncillor John Hale (Colney Heath and Marshalswick) has given £500 to Colney Heath Parish Council to pay for a contractor to clear and remove old weeds and plants in 5 large flowerpots that border Colney Heath Common so that local girl guides can then paint and maintain them and refill them with new flowers. This presents an exciting opportunity for the local Girl Guides to engage with the community and the environment. This initiative is part of a broader effort to engage youth in positive, hands-on projects that benefit the entire community.This grant is supporting the parish council in engaging younger residents in positive, hands-on projects that benefit the entire community. I am looking forward to seeing the replanted pots.

- Councillor John HaleCouncillor Paul David de Kort (Harpenden North-East) has given £300 to Carers in Hertfordshire to help connect with unpaid carers, those who are already registered with the organisation but perhaps not accessing support, or those who are yet to register. Through the Carers Connect project it is hoped that it will increase the number of new carers registered over the year, diversify the outreach, and provide a means for which carers can access support to reduce the impact of preventable negative mental and physical health implications.Unpaid carers do a tremendous, largely hidden job, for their loved ones and the community. However, this understandably often comes at a considerable personal toll. I am therefore happy to support the work of the Carers Connect project being run by Carers in Hertfordshire.

- Councillor Paul David de KortStevenage

Councillor Graham Lawrence (Old Stevenage) has given £500 to East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals Charity to help support Lister Hospital Forget-Me-Not Volunteering Service, a team of volunteers dedicated to enhancing care and support for patients living with dementia. The funds raised for the service helps to pay for specialist volunteer training to help them deliver the best support to patients, volunteer uniforms, ipads for volunteers to communicate with patients and their families, sensory equipment, activities and events such as tea parties to engage and stimulate patients when in hospital. The funds also help to pay for enhancements and refurbishments to hospital spaces to make them more dementia friendly. Since January to April this year the volunteers have made 475 visits to patients with dementia with a total of 1166.5 hours of their time given. This equals 31 working weeks of additional support on the wards.Although there has been no prior contact, I know of this group and the work they do which is excellent.

- Councillor Graham LawrenceThree Rivers

Councillor Chris Lloyd (Croxley) has given £500 to Churches in Croxley to help provide Parish Nurses for local residents, working with other health professional to offer support, advice and health education. Parish Nurses have been working with other professionals and local businesses to raise the profile regarding the needs of people with dementia and their carers with the aim that Croxley Green will become a Dementia Friendly community. There is limited support for carers leading to social isolation, depression, and anxiety. This service is desperately needed by people with dementia and their carers. It will provide a place to go with meaningful activities for people living with dementia. It will also be an environment where carers can feel comfortable and not afraid of how their loved one's behaviour might be judged as is so often the case on ordinary outings.As there increasing number of people with dementia. It is great to support this local Croxley Green initiative which will help develop a weekly drop-in service and support to people living with dementia and their carers. Contact the Parish Nurse team if you would like to 1) Help set it up 2) contribute regularly so that the service can continue.

- Councillor Chris LloydCouncillor Paula Hiscocks (Rickmansworth) has given £250 to Chorleywood Music to help support The Rickmansworth Young Musician of the Year Award. The funding will be used to help provide the prize money for the three winning finalists in the competition. The organisation supports young classical musicians in full time education. The event will provide an opportunity for the top finalists to not only win a cash prize but also to perform a classical concerto with a full orchestra. Entrants come from local state schools and music schools. Funding for classical music activities is difficult to come by at present and supporting young musicians through their education is essential to the continuation of orchestras, soloists and classical music in general.The Rickmansworth Young Musician of the Year allows children to compete at an exceptionally high standard. The competition is recognised at high levels and the prize money can help children to continue with their music.

- Councillor Paul HiscocksCouncillor Paula Hiscocks (Rickmansworth) has given £500 to Maple Cross JMI and Nursery to support families wishing to send their children on a residential trip. The cost for each pupil to attend is just under £500. The school is supporting 5 families who would otherwise not be able to send their child on this essential trip. This essential funding will ensure that the most vulnerable children have an opportunity to attend a 5 day/4 night residential. Of the 5 children that are being supported, none of them have been away from home without a parent for a period of time. During the trip they will learn to self-care and take increased independence and responsibility for managing their own needs.

In addition to the self-growth and confidence the young people will gain they will also experience new opportunities such as high ropes course, abseiling and other adventurous activities. These opportunities to be taken out of their comfort zone develop our young people into newer more resilient individuals. In short, this residential both prepares them for the next stage in education as they transition to secondary school and allows them to reflect and celebrate on all they have achieved over their years in primary school.It is so important that all children have the chance to experience a residential trip for many it is their first time away from home. Some of our families do not qualify for a grant and would find the expense prohibitive. This money will be used to ensure all children in Maple Cross School can have this experience.

- Councillor Paul Hiscocks