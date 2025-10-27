Cotterells Club rises again: MP David Taylor cuts ribbon on club’s full comeback

Cotterells Club in Hemel Hempstead celebrated its long-awaited grand reopening on Saturday 25 October 2025, marking a triumphant return following extensive post-flood refurbishment works.

The ribbon was officially cut by David Taylor, MP for Hemel Hempstead, alongside Club President Joe McDonnell, in front of a packed gathering of members, supporters, and guests.

The celebration came after a major setback in September 2024, when a burst water tank in the loft caused severe flooding to three key areas of the club. Despite this, the committee, staff, and members worked tirelessly to keep the club operational in a limited capacity while major reinstatement and refurbishment works were completed.

“Today is more than just a reopening — it’s a celebration of everything the Cotterells Club stands for: resilience, friendship, and community,” said Matthew Nutt, Club Secretary.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who rolled up their sleeves to help us prepare for this day, and to the members who never stopped believing in the club,” added Karen Bradbury Gibbs, Club Treasurer.

The atmosphere on the day was upbeat and full of pride, with all bars open and busy, the snooker room was in full use, and there was a strong turnout from members and guests who were eager to celebrate the club’s full return.

In his speech, David Taylor MP said: “It was a pleasure to cut the ribbon with Club President, Joe McDonnell, today, marking the end of their post-flood refurbishment works. Thank you for the incredibly warm welcome! The hard work of the club secretary, club treasurer and wider committee members is a credit to the club. After operating in a limited capacity for the last 13 months, it is great news that this fantastic members’ club is fully functional again. The club is friendly and welcoming and this was evident from talking to many members and guests who attended this special event.”

With a history spanning over a century and a current membership of more than 400 people, Cotterells Club continues to offer a home for all generations, hosting its

David Taylor MP Pulls the first pint in the newly refurbished bar

much-loved Monday Club for its older and vulnerable members, as well as vibrant darts, pool, snooker, chess, and live music nights at weekends.

Joe McDonnell (Club President), on behalf of the committee, extended his sincere thanks to all staff and members who gave up their time to support the reopening preparations, as well as to key contractors whose work made the event possible: Crystal Property Services, BTL Building & Landscaping Services, and Nash Mills Heating.

Cotterells Club is now fully open and welcomes both returning members and new enquiries.

For membership or further information, please contact the Club Secretary by email: [email protected]