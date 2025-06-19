Connecting communities and making a difference for 10 years, one small act of kindness at a time

Founded by Lynne Misner, CEO, their aim, and main activity has remained the same - to reduce loneliness and isolation for older and vulnerable people, with a particular interest in helping those who are cold in their homes. They do this by sourcing, packing, and distributing helpful gifts and information.

Lynne was compelled to act after finding herself on one of the coldest days during the winter of 2014, with a broken boiler. Trying to keep warm, she happened to read an article

about how many older people spend every winter, cold and mostly living alone, struggling to heat their homes. The negative impact of loneliness and such cold conditions on both their

physical and mental health were potentially devastating.

In January 2015, with the support of friends and community connections, Lynne put together the very first Warm in Winter gift bags, distributing them to older people who had been identified as vulnerable, in the Watford area. From those first 50, Small Acts of Kindness has grown to source, pack and distribute over 15,000 gift bags a year, across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, with a family of 450 active volunteers and working with more than 150 community partners from the voluntary, statutory, and private sectors.

Lynne gave up her full-time job in 2017 to become Small Acts of Kindness CEO, and Small Acts of Kindness became a registered charity in 2018. In 2021, the charity received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK, and in 2022 extended their reach into Bedfordshire.

For Lynne, and her small but mighty team, kindness isn’t just a word. It sits at the very heart of what they do. From collaborating with community partners, groups and organisations, to helping create a culture of kindness among individuals, families, school children and business teams, they are making a lasting and meaningful difference to thousands of people, one small act of kindness at a time.

Lynne Misner comments: “It is an honour and a privilege to be the Chief Executive at Small Acts of Kindness. I am not quite sure where the last 10 years have gone. I remember so vividly our very first Warm in Winter gift bag delivery, the nights spent packing with friends and family, and the heartfelt thank you notes from those very first recipients. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved and thankful to everyone who has been part of our amazing journey so far. We have built an incredible and committed team that sits at the foundation of everything we do. The many acts of kindness that I witness on a day to day basis, through our volunteer family, partners, donors, funders and supporters amazes and inspires me. We have reached thousands of individuals that have all been touched by our work, but there are still thousands more who need support. The problem faced by older people, who struggle to keep warm, lonely and isolated, continues to exist, as does our challenge to meet the demand for our gift bags. Thank you to everyone who has performed a small act of kindness, helping us to make a difference across our community."

As they reach 10 years of working to keep older people warm in their homes, now more than ever they need your help, to continue making a difference. As part of their celebrations, Small Acts of Kindness are launching their ‘Warm this Winter’ campaign. By donating £35 for a Warm in Winter gift bag, containing essential items including a blanket, hat, gloves, socks, soup, porridge and hot drinks, as well as an information pack, you can help to keep an older person warm this winter. How many older people will you help to keep warm? You can donate via their website www.smallactsofkindness.co.uk/warm-this-winter-landing

They are also inviting people to send messages and share stories. You may have volunteered with them, received a gift bag, supported with a donation, know somebody who received a bag, nominated someone, or distributed gift bags. If you have a story to tell, or a message to send, they would love to hear from you. Email [email protected], call 01923 372717 or visit their website and leave your message online.

