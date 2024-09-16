Community Wheels: Upgrading Dacorum’s transport services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community Action Dacorum’s transport service, Community Wheels, has recently upgraded its fleet with new, eye-catching vehicle wraps.

The newly designed buses now reflect the charity’s branding and offer a brighter, more recognizable presence on the roads, helping raise awareness of the essential services they provide.

The charity’s Community Wheels program offers a range of services, including Door to Store, which assists Dacorum residents with transport for grocery shopping, and Day Trippers, providing fun, accessible day trips for seniors and others with mobility challenges. The buses are also available for hire by community groups, schools, and local charities, ensuring that Dacorum’s residents have access to affordable and reliable transport.

“Our goal is to make these essential services more visible and accessible, “said Dr Simon Aulton, Chief Executive officer at Community Action Dacorum. “With the new brighter livery, we hope more people will take advantage of the transport solutions we offer.”

Colorful Community Carriers

These redesigned buses are made to meet the growing needs of local groups and individuals, with an emphasis on accessibility and affordability. Community Action Dacorum’s focus on transport is part of its broader mission to connect, support, and empower people within the borough.

For more information on the services offered by Community Wheels, including how to book or hire a bus, visit their website: Community Transport Services.

01442 253935 (Switch Board ext 634) 01442 212888

For all enquiries please email [email protected]