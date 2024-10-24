Community input to boost Hertfordshire’s biodiversity “exceeds expectations”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 300 potential sites identified across the county, where natural habitats can be enhanced, created or protected.

Hundreds of landowners, members of the public and businesses across Hertfordshire have taken part in the Hertfordshire Nature Recovery Partnership’s (HNRP) in-person workshops and webinars to help shape the future of wildlife and wild spaces.

Running over the summer, the HNRP events called on residents, charities and businesses to inform its Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS), to better understand where biodiversity and natural habitats could be created, enhanced or protected.

Following the events, over 300 sites across Hertfordshire have been put forward for consideration, providing valuable insight which can now be taken forward by technical experts to form the LNRS strategy.

These are in addition to the existing sites for wildlife, such as nature reserves, Local Wildlife Sites and Sites of Special Scientific Interest, which together will form the Local Nature Recovery Network.

Coinciding with the UN’s Biodiversity Conference (COP16), the findings underpin local appetite for combatting biodiversity loss; a mission Hertfordshire’s residents have embraced through their involvement in the LNRS.

With the public engagement now complete, the HNRP is entering the next phase to develop the strategy. Technical experts, wildlife groups and landowners will analyse the insight gathered, alongside ecological data, to help shape a joined-up strategic approach to maximise nature recovery in Hertfordshire.

Running alongside 47 other regions across England, the expert analysis will inform a detailed map of priority areas for biodiversity enhancement, to guide future restoration efforts. The user-friendly and engaging map –which will be shared publicly in the coming months– will highlight areas of habitat and biodiversity priorities, providing a further opportunity for stakeholders to comment.

Councillor Eric Buckmaster, Chair of the Hertfordshire Nature Recovery Partnership, said: “We’d like to thank Hertfordshire’s community for taking part in our events and webinars, which have provided the HNRP with valuable local insight on areas where the LNRS can best focus its efforts.

“From small allotments to sprawling fields, the insight has helped to ‘fill the gaps’ in our understanding of the county, creating a patchwork of potential sites across Hertfordshire. Following technical input, the resulting map will be able to identify areas for initiatives, ranging from supporting wildflower meadows and tree planting, to river and wetland restoration.

“The input certainly exceeded expectations, which is why we’re now busy combing through the data with our technical team. We’re really looking forward to sharing the interactive map publicly in the coming months, which will be a key tool when it comes to combatting biodiversity loss in the county.”

Lesley Davies, Chief Executive of Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust, said: “The interest in the Strategy shows just how deeply people across Hertfordshire care about protecting and restoring our local habitats and species populations. Our aim is to see 30% of land in recovery for nature by 2030 and with communities, landowners, businesses, NGOs and local government working together, everyone can make a meaningful impact on nature’s recovery.

“Informed by the Trust’s State of Nature Report, the Local Nature Recovery Networks map will give a holistic understanding of potential sites which could be enhanced, created or protected across the county. We look forward to working with partner organisations, volunteers and communities to put it to best use next year.

“This collaboration will support the return of rare species like water voles, skylark and pollinating insects.”