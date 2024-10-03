Community Action Dacorum joins forces with The Dacorum Talking Newspaper to enhance accessibility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community Action Dacorum is excited to announce a meaningful collaboration with The Dacorum Talking Newspaper, a dedicated local charity that produces weekly audio recordings of local news taken primarily from the Gazette & Express newspaper, for individuals with sight impairments and the blind.

These recordings, lovingly prepared by volunteers, are distributed on USB sticks, also available via their website dtnhemel.org.uk,as a podcast or via Alexa, ensuring that everyone in the community stays informed and connected, EVERY WEEK!

In a new and impactful initiative, Community Action Dacorum will also be broadcasting these recordings every week on Radio Dacorum, Friday mornings at 11am. This partnership not only broadens the reach of The Dacorum Talking Newspaper’s services but also provides an additional, accessible way for those with visual challenges to engage with current events and local news.

"We are thrilled to support The Dacorum Talking Newspaper by sharing their valuable recordings on our radio platform," said Matt Hatton, Communications Officer at Community Action Dacorum and Radio Station Manager at Radio Dacorum. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that all members of our community have access to the information they need."

This joint effort enhances the accessibility of news for many residents, fostering a more inclusive and informed community. Community Action Dacorum encourages everyone to support this initiative by tuning into Radio Dacorum, spreading the word, and considering volunteer opportunities with The Dacorum Talking Newspaper.

For more information about The Dacorum Talking Newspaper and how to get involved, visit their website.

Radio Dacorum and The Dacorum Talking Newspaper always welcomes new volunteers. If you are interested in getting involved with either charity, contact the Volunteer Centre today. You can call us on 01442 247209 or email [email protected]. You can also visit us in the Roundhouse, the round building outside Boots in Hemel town centre. We are open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 3 pm.

And if you are not based in Hemel, we also have outreach sessions in Tring on the first Friday of every month and in Berkhamsted on the second Tuesday of every month. Get in touch to find out more!