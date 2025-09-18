Closure of Open Door Berkhamsted announced by WICCT Trustees

Closing it's doors but still helping the community.

This difficult decision has been made in response to a variety of ongoing pressures, including financial constraints, location, volunteer capacity, and the evolving needs of the community, which have made continued operation unsustainable.

Over the past months, the Trustees have explored several avenues to keep Open Door running, including seeking additional funding, and engaging with community partners. Despite these efforts, closure has become the most responsible course of action.

The Trustees wish to recognise the extraordinary contribution of our General Manager Amanda Cooper, along with all our volunteers, staff, and supporters who have poured time, energy, and compassion into making Open Door a vibrant, welcoming, and inclusive space. Their dedication has had a profound impact in the local community, fostering connection, dignity, and hope.

The Way Inn charity will still be operating in Berkhamsted

To ensure minimal disruption:

Existing bookings will be honoured, and Monday Crochet and Friday Memory Café will continue until the end of November 2025.

Community Fridge and outdoor pantry will continue to operate while new hosts are found.

A directory of alternative service providers is being compiled to maintain access to vital support services.

The Way Inn will continue to operate and will benefit from renewed attention and support from the Trustees who are committed to ensuring that the values and spirit of Open Door live on through ongoing community initiatives.

“We are deeply grateful for the love and service that have sustained Open Door over the years. Though this chapter is closing, our commitment to community care continues.” — Trustees of WICCT.

For further information or to offer support during this transition, please contact the Trustees at [email protected].