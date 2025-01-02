Clearance sale now on at the Galleria
Guests can enjoy even greater savings, with additional discounts on top of the normal outlet prices from the retailers.
The Galleria boasts over 80 stores featuring top brands at unbeatable prices. From fashion essentials and footwear to homeware and kitchen favourites, there’s something for everyone, all under one roof. Guests can shop popular names like M&S, TKMaxx, Gant, Le Creuset, and Clarks, with even greater savings during the clearance event.
But it’s not just about shopping—The Galleria offers a complete day out for the whole family. After scoring some great deals, visitors can explore the vibrant food scene with a variety of dining options to satisfy every craving. Guests can choose from favourites such as Nando’s, Wagamama, Prezzo, and McDonald’s, or they can grab a coffee and a sweet treat to keep them energised during their shopping spree.
Families can also enjoy endless entertainment. The latest films can be viewed at Odeon’s nine-screen cinema, or little ones can burn off their energy at Get Wild, the jungle-themed adventure play area. Get Wild offers fun and excitement for children of all ages, making it the perfect treat for a family outing after shopping or dining.
For fitness enthusiasts, the recently opened PureGym offers 24-hour access, allowing guests to fit in a workout at their convenience. Whether a regular gym-goer or just starting on a fitness journey, this state-of-the-art facility ensures guests can stay active while enjoying all that The Galleria has to offer.
The Galleria’s convenient location in Hatfield makes it a prime destination for residents and visitors alike. With ample parking and easy access from major routes, it’s never been easier to plan a trip. The variety of shops, dining options, and family-friendly entertainment makes it a hub for the community, offering something for every taste and interest.
The clearance sale is the perfect excuse to explore everything The Galleria has to offer. Whether hunting for fashion bargains, indulging in delicious dining, entertaining the kids, or staying active, The Galleria ensures a fun-filled, fulfilling experience for everyone.
Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “The Galleria has over 80 stores that provide unbeatable outlet prices, so with the clearance now on, there are plenty of bargains to be had.”
For more information about what’s on visit https://thegalleria.co.uk/