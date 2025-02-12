Classic Ibiza to raise funds for Herts Young Homeless at Hatfield House

Classic Ibiza returns to the stunning grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday 16 August, promising an extra-special show to mark its 10th birthday. As part of the celebrations, the concert organisers have announced that they will once again be teaming up with Herts Young Homeless (HYH) to help raise funds for the vital work they do within the local community.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

hyh is an independent charity that supports young people in Hertfordshire without permanent, stable or suitable accommodation. Besides rough sleepers, homelessness includes those who are ‘sofa surfing’ or living in hostels. With its head office in Hatfield, hyh provides a variety of free services to 16–24 year olds who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The charity focuses on preventing homelessness by supporting people to make positive and informed choices - offering free, county-wide services such as mediation and education to reduce family conflict. Where this is not possible, hyh also offers crisis services, a helpline and housing support.

hyh’s Nicola MacKinnon says: "We are so thrilled to be partnering with Classic Ibiza, Hatfield House, again this year. The event really helps us to raise awareness of our services in the local area as well as raising much-needed funding. This ensures we are able to help local young people at risk of homelessness when they most need it. We have lots of great merchandise again this year and we look forward to seeing everyone there!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making a donation to couldn’t be easier, as there’s an option to donate when you purchase your tickets on Classic Ibiza’s website. There will also be various fundraising initiatives taking place at the show, including a £2.50 donation from every programme sold, a recommended £5 donation from press and guest-list entries, as well as collection points at all entry and exit gates. Further funds will be raised at the hyh shop, selling a range of fun merchandise.

Classic Ibiza at Hatfield House, 2024

Classic Ibiza raised a grand total of nearly £32,000 on last summer’s tour for charitable causes, an increase of over £10,000 from the previous year. Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward says: “Through the generosity of our incredible audiences up and down the country we continue to raise even more money for the amazing charities we support. Demand for this year’s show is high, so we hope to raise even more money than ever before. A massive thank you to everyone for their donations.”

This summer’s new-look Classic Ibiza will take you on a high-octane rollercoaster ride of the show’s most popular tracks from its 10 year back catalogue. Known for their work alongside dance music greats like Groove Armada, Robert Miles and Nightmares On Wax, Stephen Hussey’s 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra will be performing more tracks than ever before in a set that is all thriller, no filler.

USO will be joined for the first time by the incredible London Community Gospel Choir, who have recorded with music icons such as Adele, Blur, Madonna and Gregory Porter. Supporting them on the decks are DJ Goldierocks and former Pacha Ibiza resident DJ Jose Luis. For further information, visit: www.classicibiza.co.uk