Churchill’s Fish & Chips opens in Henry Wells Square - A century-old family tradition arrives in Hemel Hempstead

Manager Vas and his team ready to welcome you.

The unmistakable aroma of freshly fried fish and golden chips has been wafting through Henry Wells Square in Grovehill, since Churchill’s Fish & Chips officially opened its doors on Tuesday 30th September.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this isn’t just any new chippy, it’s the latest chapter in a family story that began over 100 years ago. The Lipscombe family’s love for fish and chips traces back to 1923, when Harold Lipscombe, a coal miner and cricketer from Accrington, turned crowd donations from his cricket matches into something extraordinary: his very first fish and chip shop in Essex.

“My great-grandfather Harold gave up coal mining and followed his passion,” says James Lipscombe, fourth-generation owner and proud torchbearer of the family business. “From then on, every generation has built on that dream and has continued playing cricket!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 1923, to today’s grand opening in Hemel Hempstead, Churchill’s has grown into a celebrated name in fish and chips, winning Best Chain at the National Fish and Chip Awards twice. The new store brings with it high standards, a commitment to sustainably sourced fish, locally grown potatoes, and top-quality chicken.

Churchill's Fish & Chips, 7 Henry Wells Square

And there’s something special for locals: a 50% discount on all orders placed in-store Wednesday 8thOctober, to say thank you and welcome to the community.

So, whether you’re craving a classic cod and chips, or some tasty chicken, manager Vas and his team look forward to welcoming you. Head on over to Churchill’s and become part of a legacy that’s been proudly served since 1923.