Chorleywood Beaumont residents go for Gold on sports day

Residents and staff at Chorleywood Beaumont care home in Rickmansworth brought their game faces and their best sporting spirit for a fun-filled Sports Day on 11th July.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The garden was transformed into a mini sports arena as residents, team members and even some family visitors took part in a series of light-hearted but competitive events. The day was packed with laughter, encouragement and a healthy dose of rivalry.

Organised by the Activities Team, the event was all about getting active and enjoying the outdoors together. Everyone got involved, whether they were competing, cheering from the side-lines, or helping to keep score. The highlight of the day was the residents vs. staff tug of war – which, much to the staff's surprise, ended in a clear win for the residents!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities Coordinator Loredana David said: “It’s days like this that really bring everyone together. The residents were absolutely brilliant – so enthusiastic and full of energy. It was great to see so many smiling faces and hear so much cheering.”

Team of Chorleywood Beaumont

General Manager Razvan Nica added: “Our residents never fail to amaze me. Their team spirit, determination and sense of fun made today such a success. I think we’ve discovered a few hidden sporting talents here at Chorleywood Beaumont! It’s been a fantastic day for everyone.”

Chorleywood Beaumont is part of Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s leading care providers, and offers high-quality residential care, nursing care, and respite care. The home’s varied Life Enrichment Programme aims to keep residents active and engaged, with regular events, activities and celebrations tailored to their interests and abilities.