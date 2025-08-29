Chorleywood Beaumont nominated for ‘Team of the Year’ at Barchester Care Awards

Chorleywood Beaumont

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Chorleywood Beaumont care home in Rickmansworth were delighted to be announced as the divisional winner for the prestigious ‘Team of the Year’ award at the Barchester Care Awards – an honour that celebrates outstanding teamwork and dedication across the organisation’s care homes and hospitals nationwide.

The Barchester Care Awards recognise individuals and teams that go above and beyond in delivering high-quality care, fostering a positive environment for both residents and staff. The ‘Team of the Year’ category highlights care home teams that consistently demonstrate exceptional collaboration, compassion and commitment to enriching the lives of the people they support.

General Manager of Chorleywood Beaumont, Razvan Nica, said: “Being nominated for ‘Team of the Year’ is such an honour for all of us here at Chorleywood Beaumont. It’s a reflection of the passion and hard work every team member brings to the home each day. Our residents are at the heart of everything we do, and to have this recognition really means the world to us. I’m incredibly proud of the entire team — their dedication, warmth, and teamwork are what make our home such a special place to live and work. We will find out on the 23rd October when the Barchester Care Awards will happen if we will be the best team in the organisation.”

Resident ambassador Harold also shared his thoughts on the team’s nomination: “I’ve lived at Chorleywood Beaumont for several years now, and I can honestly say the team here feels like family. They don’t just care for us, they truly care about us. Whether it’s a chat over a cup of tea, helping with the little things, or organising events that brighten our days, they go above and beyond every single time. This nomination is so well-deserved, and I couldn’t be prouder to call this place home.

Chorleywood Beaumont is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Chorleywood Beaumont provides nursing care, dementia care and residential care for elderly people.