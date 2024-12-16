Chipperfield Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for local resident with reindeer giveaway

Photo caption: Julie Steer receives the light up reindeer from Chipperfield Garden Centre

To celebrate the festive period, Chipperfield Garden Centre has donated a light-up reindeer to resident, Julie Steer as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign.

The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.

Anne Tavener nominated Julie for the competition saying: " She does so much for our village. She runs the community library, coordinates the Neighbourhood Watch, and organizes quizzes and fun afternoons for elderly residents. She also manages the shoebox appeal and raises funds for the village hall by running a monthly market. She is also the treasurer for the Ladybirds ladies' group. Julie dedicates all her free time to these activities without expecting anything in return so would be lovely for her to win this.”

Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said, “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year. We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”