Children's minibeast drawings and sunflowers in bloom steal the show

Megan Billington, Gillian Johansson, Jackie Willott, Albert Braithwaite, Dave Billington, Claire Winter and Mike Leon with trophies

The Bovingdon Gardeners Autumn Show was held on Saturday 13 September in the Memorial Hall in Bovingdon.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After last year’s awful Summer, we had a scorching Summer this year leading to the premature ripening of vegetables and flowers. The gardeners’ lot is so much akin to that of our farmers. Nevertheless, we had a super show. In total we had 54 exhibiters of whom 34 were young people with ages ranging from 2 years old to 12 yeas of age. Together, they contributed 263 exhibits.

It is always nice to welcome new exhibiters and this year Jackie Willott made her debut with such success that she won the Bovingdon Horticultural Society Bowl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Leon retained the Ernest Wright Cup having gained the most points in the vegetable and fruit sections. To cap this, he also won the Victory Hall Cup for his collection of vegetables. Albert Braithwaite returned this year and re-established his dominance in the Dahlia section, wining the Dahlia Cup. Dave Billington retained the Allday Roofing Cup for his Fuchsias and also won the Eva Stone Cup for his home-made drinks.Megan Billington kept it in the family by winning the Copse Hill Challenge Cup for her Preserves and Cookery.Gillian Johansson won the coveted Horwood Bakery Cup for her Ginger Cake.

During the Autumn Show we also present the winners of the Bovingdon Hanging Basket competition which beautify our High Street all summer long. First prize was won by The Villager, Second Prize by The Barbers of Bovingdon with third prize taken by the Library.

Our annual social evening will be held in the Memorial Hall on 14th November when we will be entertained by a magician.