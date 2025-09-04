Charity shop celebrates 10 years in Hemel Hempstead

Willow charity shop in Hemel Hempstead marked 10 years of serving the local community with a celebration on Saturday, August 30.

Located at 222 The Marlowes, the shop has become a much-loved fixture in the town, raising vital funds to support Willow, a national charity providing special experiences for seriously ill 16 to 40-year-olds and their loved ones across Hertfordshire and beyond.

To celebrate a decade of support, the team hosted a special celebration, offering cake and a raffle for customers. The shop window was even transformed using Willow’s signature purple, encouraging shoppers inside to pick up a preloved bargain.

Nicole White, Shop Manager, said: “The shop has been at the heart of Hemel Hempstead for 10 years. We’re so thankful for the support shown to us by local residents, volunteers and shoppers over the years. We couldn’t do what we do without you.”

Since 2015, revenue from the shop has helped fund special days, breaks and treats, giving young adults with a life-threatening illness the chance to take much needed time out.