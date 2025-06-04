Celebrating the Heart of Dacorum this Volunteer Week 2025

Some of The Repair Shed volunteers

As Volunteer Week 2025 (Monday 2nd – Sunday 8th June) shines a light on the incredible spirit of Dacorum, we celebrate the countless individuals who generously give their time to support our borough. These volunteers are truly the lifeblood of our community, forming the backbone of essential services, from foodbanks and fundraising to befriending, transport, and even radio presenting.

The rewards of volunteering extend profoundly to the individuals themselves. Many discover that giving time brings personal benefits far beyond expectation. It offers opportunities to learn new skills, build confidence, and ease social isolation by forging meaningful friendships and enjoying companionship. Volunteers often report improved mental wellbeing and a renewed sense of purpose, especially after retirement or significant life changes. Some even find new career paths through their experiences. As one local volunteer put it, “I signed up to help others—but I didn’t expect it to help me so much too”. For example, the Community Transport team's "Door to Store" service is a "real lifeline" for users who might otherwise "barely see anyone at all".

For Dacorum, the ripple effects are truly remarkable. Volunteers bridge gaps in public services, providing specialised support that might otherwise be unavailable. They run youth programmes, preserve local heritage, and support vulnerable residents, creating vital networks of care that strengthen community resilience.

Local charities, schools, and community groups depend on this invaluable support, which brings diverse perspectives, fresh ideas, and authentic community connections that professional staff alone cannot provide. Volunteering creates a positive cycle, making our borough stronger, more connected, and better equipped for everyone to thrive.

The Roundhouse Volunteer Centre

This Volunteer Week, we celebrate the impact that volunteers have in helping create a better, healthier and fairer place for all Dacorum residents.

If you would like to find out about the volunteering opportunities available to you in Dacorum, reach out to the Volunteer Centre to learn more.

You can call us on 01442 247209 or email [email protected]

You can also pop in to see us in the Roundhouse – the round building outside Boots in Hemel town centre. We are open Monday-Friday 10am-3pm.