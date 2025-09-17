Celebrating National Inclusion Week: Hemel resident’s journey to independence – and Britain’s Got Talent

As National Inclusion Week (September 15-21) switches its focus to its 2025 theme, Now is the Time, which emphasises the importance of inclusion, urgency, resilience, and the need to push forward within organisations, Abbots Care, Hertfordshire County Council's lead provider of homecare services, is proud to share the story of Rosie, a 22-year-old from Hemel Hempstead whose journey is a powerful example of courage, community, and independence.

Rosie lives with epilepsy, autism, hearing loss, and visual disturbances. With the dedicated support of her family and a team of compassionate care workers from Abbots Care, Rosie is thriving. She lives in a self-contained section of her family home, complete with her own kitchen and bathroom, allowing her to build independence while remaining close to her loved ones.

Rosie receives 24/7 care, and one of her long-time support workers, Maggie, says the transformation over the past four years has been incredible.

“Rosie has truly come out of her shell. She used to be quiet and hesitant, but now she’s confident, full of energy, and eager to get involved. Her clubs and activities have played a huge part in that.”

Rosie was part of a team that took part in the Superhero Triathlon, raising money for the Spinal Injuries Association (SIA).

Rosie is actively involved in Sunnyside, a community programme that helps individuals with additional needs develop rural and retail skills, from beekeeping and gardening to selling produce in local markets. She also takes part in Electric Umbrella, a music and theatre group known for their uplifting performances and their recent appearance in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals – where they earned the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell.

This summer, Rosie was part of a team that took part in the Superhero Triathlon, raising an incredible £552 funds for the Spinal Injuries Association (SIA). She tackled the running and cycling stages alongside her mum and her Abbots Care support worker, Maggie.

“We’re so proud of Rosie,” said Camille Leavold, CEO of Abbots Care. “National Inclusion Week is about recognising resilience in every person, and Rosie embodies that spirit every day. Her independence, her joy, and her determination inspire everyone around her.”

As a family-founded care provider based in Hertfordshire, which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary, Abbots Care is honoured to support people like Rosie and advocate for a world where inclusion in all walks of life is a focus for organisations across the UK.

With the need for care growing rapidly due to an ageing population and increasing numbers of adults with complex needs, Abbots Care continues to expand, most recently recruiting 45 additional care workers to deliver an estimated 1,400 extra hours of support each week.

Camille Leavold has recently been awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King's Birthday Honours List, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to homecare over the past three decades. Camille also serves as a non-executive board member of the Homecare Association.