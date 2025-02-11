Celebrating International Day of Women and Girls in Science: Honouring Dr. Theresa Finn, our clinical safety officer

On International Day of Women and Girls in Science (February 11), babblevoice proudly celebrates the achievements of our Clinical Safety Officer, Dr. Theresa Finn, whose dedication to healthcare and her patients helped to inspire the babblevoice product.

Even as a child, Dr. Finn was fascinated by human biology and knew she would work in a caring profession. She trained at Sheffield Medical School and has dedicated her career to primary care, working as a GP in various capacities for more than 30 years. From her time as a GP partner in Berkhamsted to her current role serving the military community as a MOD (Ministry of Defence) GP, Dr. Finn has continually championed excellence in patient care and medical innovation.

“Working in primary care is immensely rewarding. Every day brings new challenges, new people, and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on patients' lives,” said Dr. Finn. “The need for innovation in healthcare is critical, and I am proud to have played a role in developing solutions that support both healthcare professionals and patients.”

International Women and Girls in Science Day celebrates female professionals contributing to scientific progress and technological advancements. Dr. Finn’s journey exemplifies the impact women can have in STEM fields, particularly in healthcare.

“Medicine has always been a field of innovation, and I encourage everyone to pursue their ideas. If you see a problem, there is someone out there who can help bring your solution to life,” Dr. Finn advised. "From humanitarian work to research or lecturing, there are countless career opportunities within medicine. My advice to any girls wanting to embark on a career in medicine would be to do your research, find out what you are passionate about, and don't give up until you get there!"

Dr. Finn’s insights into the inefficiencies of traditional telephony systems in GP surgeries led, in part, to the inspiration behind babblevoice, a cloud-based telephony system that has transformed communication in primary care. Voicing her frustrations with the limited phone lines and inefficiencies at her GP surgery, Nick Knight, her husband and Co-Founder of babblevoice, envisioned a solution that would streamline patient communication and improve practice efficiency.

As babblevoice continues to drive healthcare innovation, we are honoured to highlight the contributions of Dr. Theresa Finn. Her dedication to patient care and healthcare technology exemplifies the spirit of International Day of Women and Girls in Science.