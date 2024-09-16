Caution – Deer crossing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the number of fallow deer in the UK at some of the highest levels recorded, Hertfordshire County Council are reminding all road users to take extra care this autumn.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this time of year the male fallow deer is unpredictable and can travel several miles a day in search of a mate, crossing roads in the process. The most common times for the male deer to roam are at dawn and dusk, which in late September and October coincides with the morning and evening rush-hours. Drivers and motor cyclists are particularly vulnerable to deer strikes, while cyclists should also be vigilant and take special care.

The deer population in Hertfordshire, which mainly consists of fallow deer and muntjac deer, is widespread across the county with particular concentrations in pockets of woodland countryside. Although deer are present in residential areas, it is where major roads pass near wooded areas with traffic moving at high speeds, that there is a particular risk of collisions with crossing animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council said: “We would urge drivers and motor cyclists in particular, to be cautious and drive a little slower at this time of the year, especially on rural and semi-rural roads. We have taken steps to erect deer fences in locations which are known migration crossing points, especially on major new roads, but we are unable to protect every road.

Deer rutting

“If you do hit a deer, please report the collision to the police on 101.”

Basic safety tips to help motorists and motor cyclists avoid collisions with deer include:

Reduce your speed in high risk areas such as wooded areas close to major roads.

Take note in areas where you see a deer crossing road sign.

Use your headlights on full beam, when safe to do so, to look for the eyes of deer.

Deer usually travel in herds, so if you see one it’s likely there will be more behind.

Don't over-swerve to avoid hitting it as you may potentially cause a more serious collision with other road users.

Leave a safe distance to the vehicle in front in case they have to take action.

Be aware that stopping distances are often longer at this time of year due to damp roads and fallen leaves.

For more advice on staying safe on the road visit: bds.org.uk/information-advice/about-deer/the-deer-rut