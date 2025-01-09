Cats Protection: Rehoming Zillo and Zeus

Zeus and Zillo

These 2 year old bonded brothers are looking for their forever home, together.

They are identical so it can be confusing; but you soon realise Zeus is the more confident one and Zillo tends to stand back and watch whats going on and with a little encouragement he is happy to join in.

Both boys are very friendly, love people company and playing games with each other but especially when you are happy to join in with their toys!

They would be happier in a family environment with older children.

They would love a garden to discover once they have had their settling in period but away from main/busy roads.