Cats Protection: Rehoming Zeus and Zillo

By jackie CP
Contributor
Published 6th Mar 2025, 10:39 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 11:05 BST
Zeus and Zillo.

These two handsome boys are Zeus and Zillo who are approx. 2.5yrs of age.

They are identical, so can be confusing, but you soon realise Zeus is the more confident one and Zillo tends to stay back and watch what’s going on and with a little encouragement he is quite happy to join in and get cuddles/strokes.

Both boys are very friendly, love people company and love to play and quite happy for you to join in!

They would be happier in a family environment, older children, with access to a garden once they have had their settling in period away from main/through roads.

