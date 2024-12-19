Cat's Protection: Rehoming two bonded brothers
These two bonded brothers are Zeus and Zillo they are 2 years of age, very handsome.
They are now looking for their forever home, together. Identical boys but with different personalities; Zeus is the more confident happy to be with you and wanting to know what's going on, Zillo tends to stand back and watch what’s going on and once he realises all is ok he is be quite happy to join in.
Both boys are very friendly and love to play, specially running around with each other and happy for you to join in with the games.
They would be happier in family environment, children over 5, as the only pets. They would love a garden to explore once they have had their settling in period, away from main/through roads.