Cats Protection: Rehoming Treacle
This pretty little lady is our Treacle who is 16.5yrs young and now looking for her forever home.
She is a lovely companion and she loves a lap! She just wants to find a home where she can relaxed and chill out with you in a calm environment … and find the lap!
She is full of purrs and quite a content little lady. She would like to be the only pet and would be indoors only.
She would be happy in a family environment, older children/adults only. She is in good health and has had her vaccinations, etc. to date. All ready waiting for that special person/s.