Cat's Protection: Rehoming Treacle

Treacle

She is a lovely little lady who is now looking for that special person/s to find her forever home with. She loves being in people company and loves a lap and for someone who can be around for her in the day/part day.

She would enjoy the occasional stroll in the garden to be in the sunshine and keep you company, away from main/through roads. She would prefer to be the only pet in a calmer household, older children, where she can get all the love she is looking for which she will return 10-fold. She has had a full health check and all is good.