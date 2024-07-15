Cats Protection: Rehoming Sookie

By jackie CP
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:15 BST
This lovely little lady is Sookie who is 9yrs old, but young at heart

She is now looking for her forever home due to changes in her family circumstances.

She is a calm little lady who likes the quieter side of life, but she loves a good play with her toys with whoever is around.

She is shy on first meeting so will need someone who is happy to give her the time to get used to her new home and settle in, no rushing for this little lady.

Sookie

She would be happier in an adult home environment, older children, where someone can be around for her in the day/part day. She would need to be the only pet.

She loves to venture outside in the garden for a stroll and be with you, so will need access to a garden once she has completed her settling in period.

She is neutered and chipped and her flea/worm treatments and vaccinations are up to date. Ref H2H

