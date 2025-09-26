Cats Protection: Rehoming Purdy and Figg
They are kittens in all their glory; full of fun and play! They love playing with all the toys they can find and quite happy for you to join in!
They love being busy but also do love their chillax time in the day. They are calm little kittens, a bit shy on first meeting but once they get to know you they are quite happy to be in your company and get all the cuddles you are happy to give, they love following you around and making sure they know where you are.
They love watching the outside world go by sitting by the window. They would be happier in a family environment, older children; would love direct access to a garden once they have had their extended settling in period, away from main/through roads.
They are neutered, chipped and their flea and worm treatments and vaccinations are up to date.