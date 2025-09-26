Cats Protection: Rehoming Purdy and Figg

Purdy and Figg

These two bundles of joy are Purdy, female grey tabby and Figg, male tabby who are approx. 6.5months of age and now looking for their forever home, together.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are kittens in all their glory; full of fun and play! They love playing with all the toys they can find and quite happy for you to join in!

They love being busy but also do love their chillax time in the day. They are calm little kittens, a bit shy on first meeting but once they get to know you they are quite happy to be in your company and get all the cuddles you are happy to give, they love following you around and making sure they know where you are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They love watching the outside world go by sitting by the window. They would be happier in a family environment, older children; would love direct access to a garden once they have had their extended settling in period, away from main/through roads.

They are neutered, chipped and their flea and worm treatments and vaccinations are up to date.