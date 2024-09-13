Cats Protection: Rehoming - Pepper, Billy and Felix

This lovely trio are Pepper, Billy and Felix, who are approximately 5-months-old.

They are what it says on the tin – kittens! Affectionate, love playing, love being with people, getting cuddles and generally being absolutely gorgeous in looks and character, as you can see!

They would be happier in a family environment, older children, with access to a garden when they have had their extended settling in period away from main/through roads.

They all get on very well, so homed as a trio would be the ideal for them, but if not, they would go as a pair/with another cat friendly cat in the home.