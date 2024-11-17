Cats Protection: Rehoming Pepper and Billy

By jackie CP
Contributor
Published 17th Nov 2024, 13:26 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 13:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pepper and Billy are approx 7months old.

They love playing with toys and each other and anyone who is willing to play!

They would be happier in an adult family environment where they are allowed to have the time to gain their confidence and get used to their forever home; they do like the calmer side of life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They would like it if someone can be around for them in the day/part day.

RehomingRehoming
Rehoming

They would love access to a garden after their settling in period away from main/through roads.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, enquire via their listing.

The rehoming charity helps an average of 157,000 cats and kittens every year thanks to its network of over 210 volunteer run branches and 34 centres.

Related topics:BillyCatsBerkhamsted
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice