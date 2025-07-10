Cats Protection: Rehoming Noa
He loves playing with his fishing rod/chasing balls. His favourite past time at the moment is chasing a laser.
He likes being picked up and he will snuggle you back. However, he is usually too busy to stay on your lap for long at the moment!
He will follow you around and make sure you hear him, to get your undivided attention.
Noa would suit a family household with adults and older children, to give him attention and lots of playtime which he loves. Noa will need to be the only pet in the home.
Like and subscribe to Noa, he will bring fun and joy to your household!
He would like direct garden access once he has had his settling in period, away from main/through roads.