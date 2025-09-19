Cats Protection: Rehoming Neo and Trinity

This lovely pair are now looking for their forever home together, as the only pets; Neo, black and white male and Trinity, tabby and white female. Both are approx. 1yr old.

Trinity is the more confident and will come up and introduce herself; she loves strokes and being around people.

Her mate, Neo, is a bit shy on first meeting new people and will suss out the situation before coming for strokes.

They love to play with any toy they can find, always happy for you to join in!

They would be happier in a family environment, older children, with an owner/s who will give them the time/patience to get used to their new home.

They would like access to a garden once they have had their settling in period away from main/through roads.

