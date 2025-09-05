Cat's Protection: Rehoming Neo and Trinity

Neo and Trinity
Neo (male) black and white, and Trinity (female) tabby and white, are approx 1 year old who are now looking for their forever home together.

Trinity is the more confident of the pair who comes up and nudges you for strokes and likes to sit in your lap for an extra fuss whereas Neo is quite shy and will take a little while to get to know you but does also enjoy strokes.

They are both quite playful, enjoy batting toy mice and chasing a feather teaser rod, but their favourite things are chasing track cat toys, where you'll see them hitting the ball between each other.

They would be happier in a quieter home environment, older children, with someone who is happy to give them the time and patience they need to get used to their new forever home.

They would love access to a garden once they have had their settling in period away from main/through roads.

