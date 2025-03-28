Cats Protection: Rehoming Muffin
This is Muffin a lovely black and white female, semi long haired, two-years-old.
Muffin loves a lot of attention and being where the action is, she would be quite happy in a busy household where people are around during the day. She is very affectionate and loves company and a lap occasionally.
She loves the attention so would need to be the only pet.
Muffin would be happy with older children in the home, who has had cats before.
She is quite active and likes to explore; she will need access to a garden, away from main/through roads, after her settling in period.