Cats Protection: Rehoming Muffin

Rehoming

This lovely little lady is Muffin who is approximately 2yrs of age, she is black and white, semi-long haired.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muffin loves being in the thick of it and making sure she knows where everyone is and that you know she is there; she loves attention so would need to be the only pet.

She would love to have someone around in the day to keep her company/part day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She loves to know where you are and have access around the home to keep an eye on what’s going on.

She is very affectionate and will curl up on your lap, when she is in the mood!

She would be happier in a family environment, older children, with direct access to a garden once she has had her settling in period, away main/through roads.