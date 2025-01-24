Cats Protection: Rehoming Muffin

By jackie CP
Contributor
Published 24th Jan 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 10:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This is our Muffin, as you can see, a lovely white and black, long haired, 2 year old female.

She loves attention so would suit a busy household where people are around during the day time and not just evenings/weekends.

She loves being able to visit all rooms as likes to know what’s going on and where everyone is!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Muffin is affectionate but will only be a lap cat when she decides; she is a lady who knows what she wants!

MuffinMuffin
Muffin

She loves attention to herself so would need to be the only pet in the household.

She would be happier with older children, ideally who have experience with cats previously.

Muffin is quite active and likes to explore, so she will need access to a secure garden, away from main/through roads, after her settling in period.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice