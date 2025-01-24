Cats Protection: Rehoming Muffin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is our Muffin, as you can see, a lovely white and black, long haired, 2 year old female.

She loves attention so would suit a busy household where people are around during the day time and not just evenings/weekends.

She loves being able to visit all rooms as likes to know what’s going on and where everyone is!

Muffin is affectionate but will only be a lap cat when she decides; she is a lady who knows what she wants!

She loves attention to herself so would need to be the only pet in the household.

She would be happier with older children, ideally who have experience with cats previously.

Muffin is quite active and likes to explore, so she will need access to a secure garden, away from main/through roads, after her settling in period.