Cats Protection: Rehoming Luna

Luna

This adorable little girl is Luna who is 23months old.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is a delight to be with; a real character and a bit of an acrobat!

She is always ready for a good game with anyone who is around and is happy to make up her own games too; she especially likes playing with her feather fishing rod! She greets you with a lot of love and purrs, seeking out your attention. She is happy to be picked up but not a lap cat at the moment; happy to sit as near as she can to keep you company on her blanket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She would need to be the only pet, in an adult family environment, possibly older children, where someone can be around for her in the day/part day. She does like to be in people company but does like her ‘alone’ time now and again after a good play! She is an indoor cat.

​