Cats Protection: Rehoming Luna

Published 23rd May 2025, 13:43 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 14:02 BST
LunaLuna
Luna
This adorable little girl is Luna who is 23months old.

She is a delight to be with; a real character and a bit of an acrobat!

She is always ready for a good game with anyone who is around and is happy to make up her own games too; she especially likes playing with her feather fishing rod! She greets you with a lot of love and purrs, seeking out your attention. She is happy to be picked up but not a lap cat at the moment; happy to sit as near as she can to keep you company on her blanket.

She would need to be the only pet, in an adult family environment, possibly older children, where someone can be around for her in the day/part day. She does like to be in people company but does like her ‘alone’ time now and again after a good play! She is an indoor cat.

