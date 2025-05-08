Cats Protection: Rehoming Luna

Luna

This little lady is Luna who is 22 months old.

She is a delight to be with; a real character, a bit of an acrobat! She is always ready for a good game with anyone who is around, sometimes happy to make up her own games; she especially likes playing with her feather fishing rod!

She can be quite enthusiastic with her playing. She greets you with a lot of love and purrs, seeking out your attention. She is not a lap cat at the moment but happy to sit as near as she can to keep you company on her blanket.

She would be happier as the only pet, in an adult family environment, possibly older children, where someone is around who loves playing, where someone can be around for her in the day/part day.

She does like to be in people company but does like her ‘alone’ time now and again after a good play! She is an indoor cat.